On the campaign trail

It’s the lull before the festive season – most brands seem to be reserving their arsenal for Rakshabandhan, Onam and Ganesh Chaturthi next month as well as India’s 75th Independence Day. So what caught the eye in the fortnight gone by were largely ads for new product launches.

Speaking for itself

TVS Motor’s campaign for its just launched new variant of TVS Radeon, its new age commuter motorcycle uses actor Pankaj Tripathi very effectively. Using subtle humorous gestures – a lift of an eyebrow here, a nudge there, Tripathi uses minimal dialogues to convey the product’s attributes – be it the longer seat, the superior mileage indicator, and a host of useful service indicators. In the campaign created by Lowe Lintas, Tripathi plays the part of the knowledgeable Bhaiyyaji to perfection whose gestures lead to the tagline — “Samajhdar ko ishara hi kafi hain” — suggesting how the product speaks for itself without any additional endorsement.

Giving goosebumps

Volkswagen’s Hello Goosebumps campaign for its newly launched sedan, ‘Virtus’ conceptualised by DDB Mudra Group highlights the thrill and joy of owning and driving the car. Shot beautifully and capturing the exuberant spirits of the driver, it’s a simple, no frills campaign that captures the excitement of a couple in their car — the wife eagerly awaiting the return of the husband — and more importantly, the sedan.

Soul of the Adda

Biscuit brand Parle Marie’s set of three new television commercials for the Bengal market, plays on a quintessential Bengali social tradition – the Adda. Long before internet chat rooms were in vogue, the Bengali were devouring conversations, ideas and arguments in the form of ‘adda’. The films seek to cement the association of Parle Marie in the tea-and-biscuits tradition that accompanies a good adda session. What stands out about the campaign is the regional marketing tack Parle has taken, recognising that different idioms work for different regions. It’s a strong brand reinforcement campaign.