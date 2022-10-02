One of the most shared campaigns and eliciting strong reactions is Dove’s #StopTheBeautyTest against fostering appearance anxiety. Featuring real stories of how young girls are made conscious of their appearance, the film shows a young girl interrupted in her studies as her mother applies a turmeric pack on her face to brighten her look, another mother asking her daughter to tuck in her stomach as a tailor takes measurements and so on. Although the message against such practices is powerful, the ad has been criticised as Dove’s maker Unilever sells fairness cream.

Saluting real heroes

JKCement WallMaxX’s new #AndarSeSundar campaign is a heart-tugging tribute to the silent workers who make festivals shine. It throws the spotlight on a painter who sacrifices going home during Diwali in order to ensure the house of a newly-wed couple sparkles. The campaign was conceptualised by Kandid Kanvas and Social Cloud based on insights from a market research that showed that 62 per cent of painters stay away from their families to earn a livelihood in the city. A twist in the tale lifts the film.

Tell the boys

This Daughter’s Day, Stayfree has taken its campaign to normalise period conversations a notch higher. Its ad film talks about including boys in the menstruation conversation, encouraging parents to talk to their sons about periods. Conceptualised by DDB Mudra, the film shows the awkward way in which adults deal with questions that curious boys ask about sanitary pads. The film puts across the message that having an open dialogue can help us build a generation that is free of societal shame around menstruation.

Don’t hold my hand

KFC’s latest film Kshamata, directed by filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, pulls at your heartstrings. All her life, some one or the other has been holding Ishmeet’s hand, protecting her. Until one day, the overprotected girl who has a speech and hearing impairment, tugs free. How KFC empowers girls like Ishmeet to be independent is woven in subtly with the film revolving around her life. With KFC Kshamata, the brand has pledged to double the number of Special KFC restaurants.