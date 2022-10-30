Redefining celebration

Ethnic-wear brand Sabhyata’s inspirational Diwali campaign #RedefiningCelebration is a longish video story that grips you from start to finish. It’s a tenderly told story of a young woman who faces discrimination at work and has decided to change jobs – at the new place where she interviews, she chats unknowingly with a compassionate lady, who gifts her a Sabhyata bag terming it as a Diwali gift. Of course, there is a twist in the tale and the ad made by P se Picture has deservingly gone viral.

The gift of health

Yet another campaign that leaves you with a Diwali glow is Star Health and Allied Insurance Co.’s digital ad. The video #GiftAHealthy Tomorrow tells the moving story of Seema, a tailor who works herself to the bones, making ends meet, taking care of the medical expenses of her ailing husband. Madhu, a fashion designer engages Seema to help her meet the Diwali demand, and notices that the tailor’s back is aching. On Diwali, Madhu gifts Seema with a health insurance policy for her family.

Raw, real and bold

Men’s grooming brand Beardo’s new campaign starring Hrithik Roshan uses its celebrity endorser well, taking forward its earlier hairy masculinity theme. With a catchy rap song, the new digital film sets out to celebrate bearded ones, but talks about an identity that goes beyond the physicality of the beard – a spirit of realness and fearlessness.

Perfect presentations

HP India’s new ad films for its latest range of laptops — HP Spectre — scores on humour and great acting. The films show two characters — Ravi (Rahul Bose) and Kunal (Ishaan Khatter) — chatting about the perfect presentation. The senior, experienced businessman is telling the young, tech friendly entrepreneur how to make the most of slides during a presentation. The witty banter between the characters leads to each feature reveal — gesture control, auto framing et al — keeping the films light, entertaining yet informative. Conceptualised by Lowe Lintas Delhi, the films are good as they stick to the basics – highlighting the product’s features with an amusing script.