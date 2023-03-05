March is now unequivocally identified as women’s month and not surprisingly ad campaigns are dominated by themes of female empowerment.

All padded up for WPL

To build up excitement for the first ever Women’s Premier League, which kicked off on March 4, broadcast and digital partner to the tournament, Viacom18 beamed the T20 tourney’s inaugural campaign Naam Hoga Tera Har Zubaan Par. The rousing anthem, and TVC made by Ogilvy stresses that attack is the best form of defence.

The ad shows the influence of the current crop of women’s cricket on young aspiring girls and how they plan to leave their mark in the upcoming WPL. As Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India says, “Our campaign is a showcase of that — the immense potential of these players and their fierceness which will be unleashed at WPL, making them a household name across the gullies of India.”

Listen to what you want

Senco Gold and Diamonds’ women’s day campaign puts the spotlight on how women grow up listening to a lot of judgemental talk, and comments around them, be it from family, friends, colleagues or social media. Women grow up being taught to “listen to others”. The well-made film shows confident women ignoring the negative advice and doing what they feel is right. “ Suno Jo Tum Chunho” (Listen to only what you want) is the inspiring slogan of the campaign.

A case for dining out

Swiggy delivers yet another classic ad with its new campaign for Dineout. The food delivery aggregator which acquired online restaurant booking platform Dineout last year, but has just begun the integration, is announcing it in its trademark witty style. The ad titled ‘Go Out with Swiggy Dineout’ features celebrity couple Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar bickering in a car on whether to Dineout or Swiggy. While Dandekar insists on dining out, Akhtar is adamant on using Swiggy. The driver intervenes saying it is the same thing.