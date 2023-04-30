In the IPL season, brands and cricket are a great partnership. Sachin Tendulkar’s 50th birthday was another opportunity for brands to bat on the cricket pitch.

Apollo’s ode to 10dulkar

Apollo Tyres paid a memorable ode to Sachin Tendulkar on his 50th birthday through a multimedia campaign. Playing cleverly with the word ‘ten’ — since the cricketer wore the iconic No.10 jersey — the brand celebrated the “Perfect 10” moments of his career. The #Apol10 campaign, conceptualised by Wunderman Thompson India, is a simple brand name connect . The idea being that No.10 jerseys are worn by legends whose performance pushes you to dream big. By writing Apollo in such a manner that the last two letters resemble 10, it also is glorifying the performance of its tyres.

Uber’s auto connect

Uber’s new integrated brand campaign for its three wheeler mobility product — Uber Auto — attempts to drive awareness and recall for the category. The campaign scores as it uses the stories of some of India’s ‘resilient aspirers’ — rising cricket sensation Yashaswi Jaiswal, Indian international cricketer T Natarajan and the country’s first female bouncer Mehrunissa Shaukat Ali — to draw parallels with the users of its product category. The campaign connects the three stars, each of whom had a humble beginning in life, to Uber Auto, spotlighting how the challenges of everyday commute should not keep one away from chasing one’s dreams.

Gift of the Ganga

These days brand campaigns are not necessarily advertising films, but go larger and deeper. Lifebuoy’s ambitious virtual hygiene drive in the metaverse — Gift of the Ganga — is just that. It invites gamers to fish out plastic pollution from the mighty river recreated in the metaverse. In exchange, Lifebuoy will clear an equivalent and more amount from the actual river. In partnership with Swayambhu, a social enterprise and Centre’s Namami Gange Programme, Lifebuoy will roll out plastic waste collection and upcycling efforts in the Haridwar bend of the river. The plastic collected will be upcycled into a soap dispensing machine.

Sweet and tender

Parle’s new television commercial campaign for its premium sweet cookie brand, Hide & Seek, features two young protagonists who meet on a tennis court. Full of tender moments, the ad showcases how Hide & Seek cookies can be a catalyst for connecting with a special someone. Conceptualised by DDB Mudra, it is a direct and sweet film.