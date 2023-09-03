In the fortnight gone by, brands were in full festive mood putting out Onam and Raksha Bandhan campaigns —but it was food delivery platform Swiggy that broke the Internet with its joyous Kerala feast ad.

Swiggy’s sadhya

Pulsating music, zany lyrics, a lot of humour and improvisation — Swiggy’s digital film on Onam had it all. Created by Mind Your Language, the ad opens with a spirited game of tug-of-war until someone says the Sadhya is ready. Everyone ditches the game to rush indoors for the meal. The sparring teams then launch into a singing war warbling about the different items of food to the tune of AR Rahman hit Padakaali. At the end of the meal, someone complains that there were only three types of payasam. Instantly, a Swiggy order brings forth the fourth payasam. The film ends on a shot of the satiated feasters snoozing even as the brand pitches its Onam feast offer.

Federal Bank’s feast

The Onam sadhya features as a metaphor in Federal Bank’s festive campaign. The crisply narrated film shows different people contributing to the various items on the plantain leaf. From Neha’s upperi and sharkaravaratti, to Sureshettan’s inchipuli, Gopi uncle’s erisheri, to Tara’s beetroot pachady, the dishes keep adding to the diversity on the leaf. Everyone’s contribution and sense of ownership brings a special flavour to the feast — mirroring Federal Bank’s way of service with a personal touch.

Real’s Raksha bandhan

The danger with many of the Raksha Bandhan ads is that they tend to get syrupy. Dabur’s Real Juice Rakhi ad is delightfully refreshing as it begins with a fight. An upset sister — Sheeba Chadha playing the part with panache — is berating her brother for losing her rakhi. She is about to return the gift her brother gave her, when her sister-in-law brings her a box full of a collection of rakhis from over the years that her brother has kept safe.

Amazon delivers the love

Amazon’s Raksha Bandhan ad ticks many boxes — it weaves in the constant Amazon deliveries that happen in a home, what we can do with all those cartons and the joy of a handmade present that transcends material gifts. The film shows how a little boy has squirrelled away all the Amazon cardboard boxes and made a train out of it, which he gifts his sister on Raksha Bandhan. His little sister is ecstatic with the gift. A heart-warming film full of traditional values.

Beauty and the beholder

Nykaa has released four digital films to promote its beauty retail. The Kya Khoob Lagte Ho series directed by Prasoon Pandey and conceptualised by The Script Room show loving real life exchanges that show that beauty is not only what the eye perceives but lies in the heart too.