Brands continued to capitalise on the World Cup fervour, with cricket and cricketers being a big theme in many campaigns last week.

The chips are up

What’s a match without potato chips on the menu? Pepsico India’s new campaign, which reintroduces MS Dhoni as the brand ambassador for its Lay’s brand, stresses this message. If there is ‘No Lay’s, No Game’ goes the tag line of the campaign which sees Dhoni knocking on different doors seeking to watch a match with ordinary householders. He is greeted with delightful reactions, ranging from astonishment to exhilaration to confusion when he declares he will see the game with them only if they have Lay’s. The fun campaign has been put together by Leo Burnett India.

A voice for the unheard

Vicks Cough Drops, the brand known for giving a khich khich-free voice, has launched a special Indian sign language version of the #VicksKholIndiaBol cheer anthem that eggs cricketers on. The P&G brand has done this in collaboration with ‘India Signing Hands’ — an organisation working for the deaf community in India. Earlier this month, Vicks Cough Drops had joined hands with cricket icon Yuvraj Singh to kick off the #VicksKholIndiaBol cheer anthem enabling 142 crore voice champions to cheer for their team. Now, 6.3 crore hearing-impaired cricket fans can add their cheers too, through their gestures.

Unrushed fulfillment

Watchmaker Timex is inverting the notion of investing time with its latest campaign that urges you to ‘Waste More Time’. Featuring Ananya Pandey, the ad talks about living time rather than telling time. The brand champions the idea that time wasted on finding the freedom to be yourself is time well spent, even if others deem it as a total waste. Ananya Panday in the campaign film is seen enjoying every moment of life be it twinning with her pet, playing with books or just talking to plants.

A new way to do business

Aditya Birla Finance Ltd and Dentsu Creative India have launched a new campaign for Udyog Plus — a one-stop digital platform that caters to the needs of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in India. By investing emotion and storytelling, the integrated campaign, titled ‘Tareeka Badlo, Business Badlega’, shows in an easy and relatable way how Udyog Plus can help MSMEs avail working capital loans, merchant loans and business loans in just two minutes, without any paperwork.