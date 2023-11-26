Brand associations with cricket hit a crescendo as the World Cup drew to an end. But several brands which had booked prime space in print to put out congratulatory ads anticipating an India win were caught on the wrong foot and had to quickly come up with a different copy.

Dhoni and Oreo get it right

In hindsight, the brand with the best insight and most accurate tagline when it came to World Cup cricket was Oreo. Even as the tournament began, former India captain MS Dhoni, starring in the Oreo ad, kept telling fans and well-wishers of the Rohit Sharma-led Indian team to tone down the hype. Flaunting a new hairstyle, Dhoni is seen joining a news panel discussion in the ad. When asked about his thoughts on the World Cup chances, the former skipper has a simple message: “Don’t talk about India’s chances,” even as the hashtag #OreoBolaMatBolo (Oreo says don’t say anything) flashes on the screen. Conceptualised by Leo Burnett, the film taps into the Indian tradition of not speaking too soon to avoid jinxing wishes.

Swiggy delivers a six

It’s all about moment marketing these days. But moment marketing is all about agility and reflexes to capitalise on an event. Can you plan it? Swiggy has demonstrated how you can as it delivered a six during the crucial India vs New Zealand ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-finals. Teaming up with Havas Media India, Swiggy pushed the boundaries with a moment-marketing innovation, strategically timed during Virat Kohli’s pursuit of his 50th Century. As Kohli achieved his historic milestone, Swiggy’s ad flashed across all news screens — “History has been delivered, shall we deliver the sweets?” This contextual ad was strategically placed on prominent news channels in key regions like Hindi-speaking markets, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and more.

Tech and togetherness

This Diwali most brands have invested in emotional campaigns. OnePlus in its festive campaign uses tech to push the message of togetherness. Conceptualised and driven in-house by the OnePlus team, the campaign — produced by Supari Studios — has a couple of videos. The first showing a mother surprised by her children on the eve of Diwali as they reunite after a long time. The second shows a sister meeting her brother to be together transcending geographical barriers. And yes, there are selfie moments with the One Plus 11 and Nord 3.

Twin connect the AI way

Haier India’s festive campaign is unique in two ways — it is fully created by artificial intelligence and also connects Diwali and the World Cup. The visually stunning film that aims to strengthen the brand connection through excitement, emotional value and passion transports viewers to an exciting world where the magic of Diwali blends seamlessly with the thrill of a cricket tournament. From the enchanting glow of diyas to the exhilaration of fireworks, the AI-generated film scores a hit.