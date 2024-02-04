The month of love is here, so be prepared for a lot of mush; though chocolate maker Cadbury cleverly balances it by taking a different line with different products.

Zoya plays cupid for Silk

Cadbury Silk from Mondelez India is playing cupid this Valentine Day using customised AI video generation at scale. The brand is helping couples weave their significant moments of love into a heart-warming tale brought to life with cutting-edge generative AI. To add cinematic magic, Cadbury Silk has also joined forces with filmmaker Zoya Akhtar who will contextualise and breathe life into the special moments. Consumers can simply scan the QR code on the Cadbury Silk packs, which leads them to an exclusive website. Here, they will need to answer some questions that will help in curating their unique love stories with personalised avatars. The AI module will then craft a visually stunning and emotionally resonant animated movie. The best stories will feature as an anthology on Disney+Hotstar.

Nambi Narayan takes the counter route for 5star

If Cadbury Silk is promoting love, then Cadbury 5Star is trying to erase Valentine’s Day. The brand that has consistently supported individuals who want to run away from mush, is introducing the first-ever ‘time travel vessel’ this year that will help delete 14th of February. Three volunteers will embark on a mission to fast forward the day from their timelines, with the entire world invited to witness the spectacle through an event which will be live streamed for all. For this, 5Star is partnering with space scientist Nambi Narayanan to introduce a ship named FNS Cringe Vinash. This ship will be sent to cross the International Date Line between American Samoa and Samoa at exactly 11:59 pm on February 13, 2024 (American Samoa Time), thereby crossing the 24-hour threshold and setting foot into February, 15 12:00am — the local time on the other side of the International Date Line. It sounds a bit extreme, but certainly a riveting clutter breaking proposition.

Motorola flips into the future

Smartphone brand Motorola has launched a surreal digital marketing campaign spotlighting the iconic Motorola razr 40 Ultra in the stylish Pantone’s colour of the year 2024 — Peach Fuzz. It blends hyper-realistic CGI advertising and influencer marketing using Instagram’s sequence feature. Conceptualised and executed by Barcode Entertainment, the ‘Flip into the Future’ campaign introduces three captivating CGI ad reels strategically placed in iconic Indian locations, where the razr40 Ultra elegantly unfolds, providing a glimpse into the possibilities of tomorrow. Certainly the way in which the phone perches itself on the Bandra Worli Sea Link is captivating.