Paid Features on FB & Insta

Soon you might have to pay for some features on Meta platforms Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, according to a report in The Verge. Apparently Meta has sent an internal memo to employees about a new product division that will build paid features across its social apps. Meta’s ad business has suffered due to Apple’s ad tracking changes on iOS and general cuts in digital spending. The New Monetization Experiences division, as it is called, will be led by Pratiti Raychoudhury, who was previously Meta’s head of research.

