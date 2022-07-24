Rob Gilby to head Dentsu APAC

Dentsu International has announced the appointment of Robert (Rob) Gilby as CEO APAC, Dentsu International, effective 5 September 2022. Gilby will be responsible for unifying the APAC region’s 11,600 people in 18 markets around Dentsu’s global ambition to be the most integrated network in the world. His appointment follows the global launch of Dentsu Creative. Gilby has 30 years’ experience in the Media and Entertainment industry of which he has spent 25 years in APAC with companies like WarnerMedia and The Walt Disney Company. He joins Dentsu from Nielsen where he is President, APAC . He will be based in Singapore reporting to Wendy Clark, Global CEO, Dentsu International, and joins the executive team.

SHARE













