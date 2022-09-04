Struggling Amazon

Despite its aggression, Amazon is lagging behind rival Flipkart in India and has not made much headway in tier 2 and 3 cities, says a report by wealth management firm Sanford C Bernstein. Smaller cities which is where big growth in ecommerce lies account for less than 5 per cent of Amazon’s value, says the report. The Amercian ecommerce giant’s 2021 gross merchandise value in India was between $18 billion and $20 billion, compared to Flipkart’s $23 billion, said the analysts. Regulations have held back Amazon, even as players like Meesho record growth.
Published on
September 04, 2022
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.