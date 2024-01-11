Viacom18 has roped in 13 sponsors for the India vs Afghanistan T20 series for both TV and digital. Tata Commercial Vehicles and HDFC Bank have come onboard as co-presenting sponsors.

Associate sponsors for the T20 series include Matrimony.com, Eureka Forbes,, Oppo, Kajaria Ceramics, Hero Electronix, and Farmley. Other sponsors as associates that have come on board include CREX, MPL, Komaki EV, and MP Birla.

This is the first T20 International series played by Team India in 2024. It is being broadcast on JioCinema, Sports 18 Network, and Colors Cineplex from January 11-17.

JioCinema streams the series in 11 languages, including English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Colors Cineplex will present live action in Hindi, while viewers can opt between English, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada on Sports18-1 SD + HD.