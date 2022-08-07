Women on and off screen

The gender gap is glaring in the media and entertainment business. From boardrooms to film sets, female representation in Indian films and digital series is pretty low, finds the O Womaniya! 2022 study, spearheaded by consulting firm Ormax Media and Film Companion and supported by Prime Video.

The report analysed 150 theatrical films, streaming films and series released in 2021 across eight Indian languages. Findings indicate only 10 per cent representation of women in senior roles behind the camera, as well as in corporate leadership. Women saw significantly lower share of talk time in promotional assets, such as trailers, with men out-speaking women by a ratio of 3:1.

The report, however says that the percentage of female heads of departments doubled when a woman greenlit a series or a film. The good news is that streaming is driving the change with representation of female HODs in streaming films and series five times higher than theatrical films.