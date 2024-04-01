International influencer marketing agency YKONE has announced it is acquiring 70 per cent stake in Indian content and influencer marketing agency Barcode. For the Paris headquartered YKONE, founded in 2008 which has a turnover of close to $100 million, the acquisition is strategic, especially as it has a big play in luxury segment. Given that India’s luxury market is expected to be one of the fastest-growing markets in the world and could reach $200 billion, YKONE sees opportunity in the country. Olivier Billon, Founder and CEO of YKONE, stated: “The acquisition of Barcode Agency is a significant step for YKONE and its international expansion. YKONE already had a presence in India with an office in Bangalore since 2017. With the addition of Barcode’s operations in India, YKONE’s reach in the country and the broader Asia-Pacific region expands even further.”

