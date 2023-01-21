Venture capital (VC) fund, 100X.VC has announced $4 million cumulative investment in its Class 08 portfolio startups, which includes 25 early stage startups from across sectors.

The new set of portfolio companies were announced during the in-person VC Pitch Day, held in Mumbai on January 21. The Pitch day was attended by over 400+ investors which included HNIs, Family Offices, Growth stage Venture Funds and Corporations. 100X.VC has invested ₹1.25 crore in per startup, and worked closely with each founding team and mentored about enhancing their product and help them scale.

The fund operates on a Class-based investment model and invests in startups across sectors. In its Class 08 portfolio this year, 100X.VC shortlisted 669 companies out of 4,748 applications to fund the selected 25 companies. The portfolio companies hail from 11 cities, including Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi, Pune, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Bhopal, Chennai, Noida, Kolkata, and Varanasi.

Ninad Karpe, Partner, 100X.VC, said, “100X.VC deal sourcing is the best in the industry as we see highest number of inbound organic deal flow. 100X brand is a social proof for entrepreneurs as a VC fundable startup. This success is not because we sponsor or advertise; it is because we add value to each startup by helping them build exponential business. We are delighted to share that we have surpassed our 100-investments goal in 3.5 years since the launch of 100X.VC. We believe these founders are building moonshots in their respective sectors and are excited to be part of their journey”

The Class 08 portfolio includes cybersecurity firm Zeron, D2C pickles brand TheLittle Farm Co, Fintech company Credwise, healthtech firm Adsys, Web3 company Shyft, D2C men’s sexual wellness brand Sukham, DeepTech company MetaShop, D2C chocolate brand Rocca, Web3 company AlpyneLabs, 3D manufacturing firm ThinkMetal, Generative AI for voice conversations Vodex, fintech company 50Fin, home decor company GreenKin, lending startup ByajBook, along with startups like Metabrix, Swasthya.ai, Minifeel, DAOstruct, Aliste, Dolf, Plug, Dr.Mantra, OpenOffers, Luzo, and Zing.

