Nearly 20 per cent of global passenger vehicles will be produced by India by FY27, according to BNP Paribas.

“With the incremental production of passenger vehicles, we are expecting India to be the fastest market and will contribute to 7 per cent of the global market. By FY26, we are anticipating electric vehicle production as well but a large production will continue to be ICE,” said Kumar Rakesh, IT & Auto Analyst, BNP Paribas.

Electric Vehicle

BNP Paribas is expecting the electric vehicle penetration to be 15 per cent by 2030 in India. Paribas has stated that FY25 will be a crucial year with multiple electric vehicle launches, some of which could be at lower price points.

“We will see the participation of top Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) launching their electric vehicles at attractive price points and will see the penetration. The availability of the product will become wide as customers do not see electric vehicles as a completely different product but as a different power train and a passenger vehicle,” added Kumar Rakesh.

