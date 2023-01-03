3W EV fleet operator, 3eco Systems, and advanced battery-tech and deep-tech startup, Log9 Materials will collaborate to deploy more than 2,000 InstaCharged heavy-duty Shakti 8 Cargo (S8Ci) EVs across India over the next 18 months.

The vehicles’ deployments will be initiated in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai, and will later be extended to other metro cities. According to the company, these commercial electric vehicles (CEV) will cater to e-commerce and hyperlocal logistics players such as Amazon, Flipkart, and Big Basket.

Shakti 8 Cargo (S8Ci) EV is manufactured by 3ev Industries. It is an L5 CEV, designed to serve last-mile logistics use cases and comes with a range (on full charge) of 130 km and a payload capacity of 580 kg, besides having other superlative high-performance features. InstaCharged by Log9’s RapidX batteries, the cargo EV can be charged from 0 to 100 per cent in less than 35 minutes.

Greater productivity

“3eco serves the widest list of enterprise customers as a dedicated EV fleet operator in India, currently with operations in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Coimbatore, and Mumbai. We analyse the bottlenecks, operating challenges, and other efficiency issues, then work with our strategic partners like Log9 Materials to design solutions for greater productivity based on our operating capabilities,” said Peter Voelkner, MD, 3eco Systems.

The partnership between Log9 and 3eco aims to overcome these issues such as delayed deliveries, poor last-mile delivery management (particularly of returned items), and insufficient real-time tracking, among others, said the company.

‘Empower fleet operations’

“The last mile logistics sector has finally come of age and has started manifesting its impact on the Indian economy. With customers flocking to e-commerce platforms for A to Z, the industry today calls for technologies that empower fleet operations to deliver on time, every time. We are proud to see our RapidX batteries form an integral part of 3eco’s fleet operations and are certain that our rapid charging technology would ensure higher utilisation of the EVs across multiple use cases, thus creating a positive impact on the bottom line of partners such as 3eco Systems,” said Kartik Hajela, Co-founder & COO, Log9 Materials.