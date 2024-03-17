The oil palm processing unit of 3F Oil Palm commenced its commercial operations on Saturday and the factory situated at Roing in lower Dibang Valley in Arunachal Pradesh.

The integrated oil palm project will include an oil palm factory (palm oil processing and refinery), a zero-discharge effluent plant, a palm waste-based power plant, and additional structures and go-downs for support purposes.

The inauguration of the processing unit in Arunachal Pradesh was virtually carried out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 9, 2024.

PM Modi laid the foundation stone for various other projects worth over ₹55,000 crore, to the development of the Northeast.

Speaking about this inauguration at the Viksit Bharat - Viksit Northeast event in Arunachal Pradesh, PM Modi highlighted the Government's focus on mission palm oil, with a special focus on Northeast, to not only achieve Atmanirbharta but also to empower farmers and boost farmer income. He thanked Northeast farmers for their participation and dedication to palm cultivation following the launch of the palm mission.

Sanjay Goenka, Managing Director & CEO, 3F Oil Palm Pvt Limited., stated, “With the ever-increasing demand for edible oils, palm oil has become an important component to ensure food security of the nation. The commencement of operations of the country’s first oil palm processing unit by 3F Oil Palm in Arunachal Pradesh is in line to encourage domestic oilseeds production. Northeast holds immense potential for palm oil production, and we have already invested ₹100 crore in the region and have planned investments of ₹1100 crore in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh by 2030 creating jobs for 1,700 people.”

