3one4 Capital appoints Siddarth Pai as its ESG officer

Early-stage venture capital firm 3one4 Capital has appointed founding partner and Chief Financial Officer Siddarth Pai as its environmental, social and governance (ESG) officer.
This makes Pai the Indian venture capital sector’s first ESG officer. As ESG officer, Pai will lead the firm’s efforts to introduce ESG principles into its investment and portfolio management routines. This includes aligning ESG practices with its processes and standards, sharing ESG objectives, policies and practices with portfolio companies, and actively promoting the development of ESG in the Indian ecosystem.
Pranav Pai, founding partner and Chief Investment Officer, said, “3one4 Capital is committed to partnering with the next set of generational innovation engines out of India, attempting to create inclusive value and drive GDP expansion. With Siddarth as our ESG Officer, the firm will aim to fuse the drive for performance and the possibility of positive transformation into a collaborative framework. We will continue to partner with startups that today have the unique opportunity to truly do good while creating value.”
“In this dual role of ESG Officer and CFO, I believe I can better implement sustainable investing across the organisation due to the quantitative and qualitative impact it has on operations. The focus will be on raising awareness and embedding it in the chain of commerce to benefit all stakeholders — internal, external and regulatory. It also enables me to work with our portfolio companies and help them become the early adopters and champions of ESG. The value of ESG transcends the balance sheet in the long term, but it’s important to translate the short- to mid-term impact on the bottom line to create more awareness and add a competitive edge. Hopefully, in time, the role of the ESG officer must become as critical as any other CXO and finance,” said Siddarth Pai.
3one4 Capital’s portfolio spans multiple sectors, including SaaS and enterprise automation, direct-to-consumer products and services, fintech, digital media, and deep tech. Within these sectors, the funds are investing in health-tech, edtech, food and agri-tech, EV and energy systems, logistics and distribution, semiconductor design, mobility, Indic language-focused applications, and more.
3one4 Capital currently oversees a corpus of ₹1,800 crore and a portfolio of over 70 investments across the early stage. Its portfolio companies include Licious, Open, DarwinBox, Jupiter, Betterplace, Koo, Dozee and Breathe Well-Being, among others.
