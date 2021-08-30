Environment, Social and Governance Rating: ESG Risk AI aims to expand coverage by 500 more listed cos before fiscal end

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
ESG Risk AI, the country’s first ESG Rating company, plans to bring by March 2022 another 500 listed companies under its rating universe for Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) assessment, Sankar Chakraborti, CEO, Acuite Group, has said.
Its ESG Rating service, which was launched in June this year, already covers top 500 listed companies, Chakraborti told BusinessLine. Going forward, next fiscal the company will look to do ESG rating of 2,000 overseas companies and thereby become a global service provider.
An ESG Rating is basically a measure of a company’s resilience to long-term and industry material environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks. ESG information of listed companies have always been valued by the global capital market and is now taken into consideration in investment screening process. An outstanding ESG rating reflects market recognition of the company’s social responsibility efforts and help improve the brand image of the entity. It is important to understand the risk management framework and how the company is going to perform in mitigating the risk on ESG.
“In ESG, we are not rating the financial statements of the company. We are rating the long-term sustainability of the company. It is ESG rating of the company. It is rating of survivability of the company,” Chakraborti said.
ESG Risk AI, which is part of the Acuite Group, works on subscription fee model for its ESG Rating service. In the first month since launch of the ESG Rating service, the company has got 10 subscribers and the aspiration is to have 50 subscribers by this fiscal-end, Chakraborti said.
Chakraborti also made it clear that ESG Risk AI does not approach the company (that is being rated) for information. All the information is obtained from public sources, he added.
Asked as to why ESG Risk AI wants to become a global service provider for ESG Ratings, Chakraborti said that it will enable domestic companies to benchmark themselves against their global competitors. For instance, an Indian Oil Corporation can compare itself against how an Exxon Mobil or BP is faring on ESG, he said.
Meanwhile, SMERA Ratings & Gradings (SMERA), which is part of Acuite Group, will from November this year embark on a new service line of rating of start-ups. “If you want to buy certain things from start-up, you will see if company has good rating or not. We already rate SMEs at a small fee. So we know how to rate start-ups using technology. By November 2022, we want to do rating for at least 1,000 start-ups,” Chakraborti said.
The business model for start-up rating will be pay per use while in the case of ESG Rating, it will be a licence fee for one year, he explained.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Base metals have been soaring since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Here are insights on the rally and ...
Current issue price is lower than before and hence use bonds to up your long-term gold allocation
Given the rise of heart-related ailments, a standalone cardiac cover is handy in some situations
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
The industry has responded to the pandemic in creative ways and, in the bargain, gained a new audience as well ...
The spruced up Tali temple pond complex serves as a portrait to the culture and history of the erstwhile ...
It’s the birth anniversary of poet, playwright and novelist Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, one of the most ...
A tale of betrayal and tragedy brought about by the mess of wars, accidental guerillas and political ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...