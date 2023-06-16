Consumers will get a minimum 50 per cent discount on products, mostly food, on some ONDC platforms on June 18. Coinciding with Father’s Day, the platform will kick off its ‘Super Saver Sundays’ offer.

“All the participants will offer exclusive discounts starting at 50 per cent and even higher on select food delivery orders at some of the popular food chains like Rebel Food brands (Faasos, Oven Story, Behrouz Biryani), McDonald’s, WowMomo, Pizza Hut, Barbeque Nation and Barista on delivery orders throughout the day,” said government-owned Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) in a statement.

ONDC’s network participants, including magicpin, Paytm, Phonepe’s Pincode and uEngage, are coming together to make the platform’s offer accessible to customers. The Super Saver Sunday on June 18 is expected to be the first of such events that will bring the best of hyperlocal delivery at the consumer’s doorstep at the best prices. “This initiative is not limited to these participants only and others too are expected to join,” it added.

According to a recent report by GlobalData, a data and analytics company, ONDC can trigger a price war in the Indian e-commerce market, which is set to cross $100 billion by 2024. Both vendors and consumers realise considerable cost savings on transactions as ONDC does not charge any third-party service fees.

By simply searching ONDC on buyer-apps such as magicpin, Paytm, Pincode, users can browse through a curated selection of restaurants and delivery services that offer exclusive discounts, the statement said.

“We are thrilled to see this Sunday initiative by network participants, as it will propel more and more consumers to try this new way of digital commerce,” said T Koshy, MD and CEO of ONDC. Applauding the initiative of participants, Koshy said this would create a vibrant experience that transcends traditional online shopping.

Phenomenal Ride

Anshoo Sharma, CEO and co-founder, magicpin, said: “From 100 orders a day to now breaching 30,000 orders a day within the first 9 weeks of our joining ONDC, this has been a phenomenal ride for us. We are excited to be a part of Super Saver Sundays and remain committed to creating a seamless and rewarding experience for everyone.”

Sameer Sharma of uEngage said that together with ONDC, it forges an extraordinary path, unlocking unprecedented value and paving the way for ground breaking innovation.

“As the first buyer app to go live on the ONDC network, we are seeing strong growth in orders. With Super Saver Sundays, we want to bring the best value to customers and encourage more users to join the journey of a democratised e-commerce through ONDC,” said a spokesperson of Paytm.