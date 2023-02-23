A new survey by management consultancy firm Arthur D Little has revealed that 60 per cent of Indian CEOs intend to increase spending and 33 per cent aim to maintain spending levels as they anticipate growth.

According to Arthur D Little’s 2023 CEO Insights study, nearly 250 CEOs from companies with turnover of more than $1 billion, of which, 33 per cent of the Indian CEOs surveyed had an optimistic view about the economic outlook over the next 3-5 years, quite above the global average of 22 per cent.

Barnik Chitran Maitra Managing Partner, Arthur D Little India & South Asia, said: “Our research reveals that Indian CEOs are more optimistic about the future than their global counterparts. They look past the current crisis to embrace a more promising future for their businesses, with over 90 per cent of Indian CEOs increasing or maintaining growth investments. We are certain that this new generation of ambidextrous Indian CEOs and companies can potentially become national and global champions.”

