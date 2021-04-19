AB InBev replaces 18% electricity with solar power at Telangana Crown Brewery

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
AB InBev in Telangana has made a shift to solar power, augmenting its adoption of greener electricity across its brewing operations.
The adoption of renewable electricity in its third brewery contributes towards AB InBev’s global commitment to secure 100 per cent of the company’s purchased electricity from renewable sources by 2025.
The world’s leading brewer’s facilities in Mysore and Aurangabad had earlier partially switched to renewable electricity. The project capacity for the solar panel installation at Crown brewery is DC 998 KWP, AC 773 KW, which will generate an average of 4,000 units per day. With an electricity requirement of about 22,000 units per day, AB InBev India will produce 18 per cent of the electricity through renewable sources.
“As climate change continues to threaten our world, we at AB InBev, remain committed to adopt greener alternatives. We are delighted that our third brewery in India has adopted renewable sources of electricity and look forward to extending this initiative across more facilities in the country in the near future,” Ashwin Kak, Procurement & Sustainability Head - India & South East Asia, AB InBev, said in a statement.
AB InBev is part of RE-100, a collaborative, global initiative uniting more than 100 influential businesses committed to the use of renewable electricity.
