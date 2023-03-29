New Delhi, March 29 ABB India has supplied Numaligarh Refinery (NRL) with integrated automation and control solutions to monitor and manage a 130-km crossborder oil pipeline between India and Bangladesh.

The solutions enable safe and reliable operation of the Indo-Bangla Friendship Pipeline (IBFPL), which will carry diesel from India to Bangladesh, the company said in a statement.

ABB Ability SCADAvantage, Remote Terminal Units (RTUs), and leak detection system will allow NRL to remotely monitor and control vital pipeline parameters such as flow, pressure, and temperature, as well as detect leaks.

The company has experience in pipeline automation for cross-country projects, including the Indo-Nepal petroleum pipeline, which was the first of its kind in South Asia when it opened in 2019.

Pipeline checks

The IBFPL was jointly inaugurated by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on March 18. With a capacity of one million tonnes per annum (MTPA), it will enable Bangladesh to access large volumes of fuel to meet its growing domestic demand, it added.

The diesel will be transported from NRL’s marketing terminal at Siliguri to Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation’s oil depot in Parbatipur. Approximately 6 km of the crossborder pipeline — which is the first of its type between the two countries — will be within India.

“The ABB Ability SCADAvantage system will enable safe and reliable monitoring of the pipeline network, allowing operators to access real-time data and make more informed decisions,” said ABB India’s SVP Head of Energy Industries G Balaji.

The solution enables the pipeline to operate safely and within its design parameters, reducing the risk of adverse incidents. It helps in acquiring data from remote locations across different geographies and supports the efficient identification of leakage volume.

“With ABB’s system, we can effectively monitor and optimise our pipeline operations by having access to real-time information, detailed analysis, and timely interventions,” Numaligarh Refinery Chief Manager Projects Rahul Goswami said.