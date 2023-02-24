ABB India inaugurated a new factory in Nashik on Friday with an aim to double its gas insulated switchgear (GIS) production capacity.

The factory will manufacture primary and secondary GIS and will serve customers across industries, including power distribution, smart cities, data centres, transport (metro, railways), tunnels, ports, highways and other infrastructural developments

The facility will meet growing demand for power equipment, and resilient and smart grids.

The factory is spread over 78,000 sq feet and is equipped with advanced robotics for manufacturing which connects people, processes, and assets, and is capable of relaying real-time data for enhanced productivity.

“ABB is committed to enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. We use global technology coupled with local engineering as a catalyst for introducing greener alternatives in the market. This new GIS factory is a testimony to ABB’s commitment towards building a self-reliant India in manufacturing and contributing to the nation’s net-zero journeys,” said Sanjeev Sharma, Country Head and Managing Director, ABB India.

The company also launched PrimeGearTM ZX0 which is an eco-efficient switchgear that generates 20 per cent less heat while also saving energy and improving safety.