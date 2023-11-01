Allied Blenders and Distillers Ltd (ABD) has launched a new business vertical, ‘PremBrands’, to focus on its premium brand portfolio.

The current portfolio of premium brands consists of Sterling Reserve B10 Whisky, X&O Whisky, Srishti Whisky, and Kyron Brandy. ABD has lined up a slew of premium brands to be launched in the near future.

The company also announced the appointment of Ankur Sachdeva as the Chief Revenue Officer. He will reengineer the current and new lines of revenue to deliver growth and enhanced product margins.

Alok Gupta, Managing Director, ABD, said, “At ABD we are very conscious of the imperative of being ‘future-ready’. We will stay agile to meet our strategic goals and deliver on the premiumisation agenda. The creation of the PremBrands vertical will ensure a sharper focus on the higher-value portfolio. I am delighted to have a seasoned leader like Ankur on board to steer the revenue and margin agenda for the company.”

Sachdeva brings over two decades of extensive experience in the alcoholicbeverage industry. His last assignment was with Radico Khaitan as President of Operations. He was instrumental in their turnaround story, building on-premises capabilities, making CSD hugely profitable, and developing new businesses, said the company.

Ankur Sachdeva, Chief Revenue Officer, ABD, said, “I am thrilled to be joining ABD at this pivotal moment in its journey. I see immense potential in the company’s existing and new brand portfolio and the concentrated efforts towards premiumisation. I am eager to be a part of the exceptional team at ABD and contribute to its continued growth and success.”