ACC launches 4 ready-mix products

ACC, one of the leading cement producers, has launched four new ready-mix concrete products -- ECOPact, ACC Thermofillcrete, ACC Suraksha NX Antiwashout Concrete and ACC ADMIX -- during the Covid pandemic. The new sustainable products has been launched in six cities.

ACC Suraksha NX Anti washout Concrete enables customers to pour the concrete without worrying about the high-water table in their foundation. The product mix has a rapid setting time of about two hours and maintains the desired properties of concrete even when poured on surfaces with high-water content.

ACC Thermofillcrete can dissipate heat and help lower the cost associated with excavation, backfilling and compaction.

A concrete with additive mixture range, ACC Admix range is a new generation polymer which is designed to impart exceptional performance in concrete.

ECOPact, a ready-mix green concrete for sustainable and circular construction was brought from the parent LafargeHolcim. The innovative manufacturing process reduces CO2 emissions completely.

Sridhar Balakrishnan, Managing Director, ACC, said the company's ability to predict market requirements and identify consumer preferences has led to launch products that not only enhance durability but are also environment friendly.