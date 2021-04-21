ACC launches 4 ready-mix products

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
ACC, one of the leading cement producers, has launched four new ready-mix concrete products -- ECOPact, ACC Thermofillcrete, ACC Suraksha NX Antiwashout Concrete and ACC ADMIX -- during the Covid pandemic. The new sustainable products has been launched in six cities.
ACC Suraksha NX Anti washout Concrete enables customers to pour the concrete without worrying about the high-water table in their foundation. The product mix has a rapid setting time of about two hours and maintains the desired properties of concrete even when poured on surfaces with high-water content.
ACC Thermofillcrete can dissipate heat and help lower the cost associated with excavation, backfilling and compaction.
A concrete with additive mixture range, ACC Admix range is a new generation polymer which is designed to impart exceptional performance in concrete.
ECOPact, a ready-mix green concrete for sustainable and circular construction was brought from the parent LafargeHolcim. The innovative manufacturing process reduces CO2 emissions completely.
Sridhar Balakrishnan, Managing Director, ACC, said the company's ability to predict market requirements and identify consumer preferences has led to launch products that not only enhance durability but are also environment friendly.
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
Fiscal stimulus, friendly monetary policy and firm commodity prices point towards normalcy, says the MD and ...
Price correction is a good opportunity for long-term investors to take the plunge
Q4 earnings, along with progress in controlling Covid-19 spread, will be in focus
Do keep in mind that premium may go up in case one of the members has a pre-existing condition
Inside Narayan Chandra Sinha’s universe house, metal and nature’s footprints are churned into an organic whole
A former resident relives sepia-tinted memories of growing up in a hilly, colonial tea range of the Western ...
It starts with the lack of new email messages: A sudden silence from my personal world. It’s a mellow Saturday ...
Love for food sparks an unusual friendship between a visitor and an auto driver in Hyderabad’s colourful lanes
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...