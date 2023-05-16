ACC, the cement and building material company of the Adani Group, has launched Bagcrete, a hassle-free and user-friendly concrete solution for all types of construction demands.

In contrast to traditional concrete, which necessitates the mixing of various components on-site, ACC Bagcrete is a pre-blended mixture of cement, sand and aggregates.

The product has been created to offer the best compressive strength (10 MPa to 80 MPa), exceptional workability retention and unmatched ease of placement, a trifecta of attributes that set it apart from competing products, said ACC

ACC Bagcrete is ideal for building projects that call for a quick and effective application method, it added.

Two variants

ACC Bagcrete comes in two variants -- Dry-Mix and Wet-Mix. The Dry-Mix is pre-blended concrete that may be used right away with just the addition of water. Wet-Mix is pre-mixed, immediately usable concrete that doesn’t require any additional mixing before use. This can be especially helpful in places with scarce water supplies or where conventional concrete mixing techniques are impractical.

The unique concrete solution is ideal for remote job sites and maintenance projects since it can be easily transported in the form of bags, enhancing productivity, it said.

IIT Bombay has recently reaped benefits of using ACC Bagcrete for a special need in its R&D Lab of Civil Engineering Department. The M80 Grade ACC Bagcreate has also been used in various NHPC projects in spillway repairing. ACC Bagcrete is a unique solution that guarantees minimal waste, accelerates construction, and improves longevity with constant quality. Dry-mix concrete is a versatile and convenient option for construction projects of all types, said ACC.