ACC net jumps 24% in Q3

ACC, a Holcim Group company, reported 24 per cent increase in net profit in September quarter at ₹450 crore, against ₹364 crore in the same period last year, on better realisation.

Sales revenue was up five per cent at ₹3,653 crore (₹3,467 crore) even as sales volume was flat at 6.57 million tonne (6.49 mt).

EBITDA was up six per cent at ₹712 crore (₹671 crore).

The overall cost jumped five per cent to ₹3,204 crore (₹3,043 crore) with power and fuel cost increasing to ₹788 crore (₹630 crore) even while freight expense remained flat at ₹860 crore.

Sridhar Balakrishnan, Managing Director and CEO, ACC, said the focus on execution of cost efficiency and capacity expansion projects will enable the company deliver strong shareholder value.

The Government's impetus on infrastructure and housing will augur well for cement demand in the coming quarters and the sector will benefit from increasing demand in various sectors such as housing, commercial and industrial construction, the company added.