Venture capital firm Accel has announced the second cohort of ten start-ups of Accel Atoms, the firm’s programme to support pre-seed and seed-stage start-ups.

The programme provides start-ups with $2,50,000 in non-dilutive capital, one-on-one mentorship by established Indian entrepreneurs and business leaders, and access to the global Accel community.

Over two cohorts, Atoms has invested in 23 start-ups from a diverse group of companies ranging from SaaS, B2B marketplaces, Web3, D2C, hardware, health, and wellness. With the help of the Atoms programme, these start-ups have further raised close to $100 million from VCs and investors to aid their growth, the firm said.

Prayank Swaroop, Partner at Accel India said, “Our goal is to be the first partner for founders. The zero-to-one journey for an entrepreneur is the most challenging, as it sets the foundation for the company.” Accel has a deep understanding of what founders need from the very beginning of their journey. Atoms were created to assist these founders in their journey to build successful companies, he added.

The ten start-ups of the second cohort are BRIK, DataBrain, DhiWise, Dpanda, Fishlog, Gut Wellness Club, Mello, Ripik, Upflowy, and Youshd.

Accel launched Atoms in August 2021 to help accelerate the growth of early-stage start-ups. The selected start-ups undergo 100 days of learning and development. This 100-day Atomic journey will guide founders towards building a scalable venture through workshops, setting OKRs, building a strong peer community, and much more.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit