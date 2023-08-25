Tata Steel Special Economic Zone and diversified renewable energy company, ACME Group, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding to establish a green hydrogen and green ammonia project at the Gopalpur Industrial Park in Odisha.

This will be the largest single location green hydrogen and its derivatives manufacturing facility in the country.

ACME Clean Energy will acquire 343 acres of land at the industrial park to set up a green hydrogen and its derivatives unit. The ACME Group will invest about ₹27,000 crore in phases.

Hemant Sharma, IAS, Principal Secretary, Odisha government, said the State envisions to become the hub of Green Hydrogen and Green Ammonia and offers best-in-class incentives.

ACME Group plans to set up a nearly 1.3 MTPA green ammonia production facility at GIP. This green ammonia will be produced from green hydrogen, and the production facilities will be powered by renewable power.

The green ammonia produced at this facility will be used in west and eastern market transported through the existing Gopalpur Port facility. The utility corridor between Gopalpur Industrial Park and Gopalpur Port provides a dedicated corridor for smooth logistics and pipeline connectivity.

Manikanta Naik, Managing Director, Tata Steel Special Economic Zone said the plug-and-play infrastructure, multi-modal logistics connectivity, ready environmental clearance and a clear land title have helped the industrial park to emerge as the preferred investment destination.

TSSEZL, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Steel. The company aims to develop the GIP as an emerging manufacturing hub for both domestic and export-oriented industries.

Manoj K. Upadhyay, Founder and Chairman, ACME Group said the project enable to supply Make In India Green Hydrogen and Green Ammonia to domestic and international markets at a competitive price.