ACME Solar commissions 300 MW solar project in Rajasthan

ACME Solar on Wednesday said it has successfully commissioned a 300 megawatt (MW) solar power project for MSEDCL. The power generated from this plant will be supplied to Maharashtra and the project can light up over six lakh homes.

This is the largest single-location project for the company so far, ACME Solar Chief Operating Officer Sandeep Kashyap said.

“We faced two consecutive rounds of the Covid-19 pandemic that brought working at the sites to a standstill. It was burdened with disruption in the supply chain and sky-rocketing prices of solar modules and other equipment. Prices of nearly all components peaked and freight increased many folds. We could overcome all the challenges with the support of our management, excellent coordination and diligent teamwork, and commissioned the project successfully in the shortest available time,” he added.

The project is situated at village Badiseed in Jodhpur District of Rajasthan.

The company has projects under development and an operational portfolio of 8.5 gigawatts (GW). ACME Solar is presently constructing 1.8 GW generation capacity, which will be one of the largest single location solar generation facility in the world. Besides an under-development project in Oman, it has already set up the world’s first single-location integrated solar power to green ammonia facility at Bikaner in Rajasthan.