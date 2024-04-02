UltraTech Cement, an Aditya Birla Group company, has commissioned two new greenfield capacities of 5.4 million tonne per annum (mtpa) in Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu, taking its overall capacity to 152 mtpa.

The company has also committed to add another 50 mtpa in less than 5 years with an investment of about ₹32,000 crore.

The current capacity of UltraTech is more than 150 per cent of the capacity in the US and 80 per cent of that of whole Europe. .

It took 36 years for the cement business of the Aditya Birla Group to get to a capacity of 100 mtpa.

Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman, Aditya Birla Group, said this milestone is symbolic of India’s ascent on the global stage and demonstrates the dynamism and scale of Indian corporations.

With a mix of integrated cement plants, grinding units, bulk terminals across 59 locations in India along with 307 ready mix concrete plants, UltraTech’s scale and capacity footprint is unparalleled, he added.

Over the past two decades, UltraTech has grown 11 times, far outpacing the industry growth of 4 times.

Over the last 12 months, UltraTech has expanded its capacity by 18.7 mtpa. In addition, the ongoing expansion of 35.5 MTPA is actively being implemented across 16 locations and it is in the process of closing the proposed acquisition of Kesoram Cement. This will further augment UltraTech’s grey cement capacity to 198.2 mtpa. UltraTech is committed to a capex of ₹32,400 crore over the next three years.

KC Jhanwar, Managing Director, UltraTech Cement, said the country’s strong growth trajectory provides the cement sector significant headroom for long-term growth.