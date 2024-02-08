To expand its footprint in Asia, a global investor in sustainable infrastructure firm - Actis is acquiring a portfolio of Indian Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) road assets from Patel Infrastructure Ltd (PIL). The deal size according to sources is up to ₹1,500 crore and the company has completed the acquisition of two assets and is in the process of acquiring additional two assets upon completion.

According to the company the assets, awarded by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), are highly attractive given the availability-based fixed revenues with interest rate indexation features.

The company stated that the road sector is expected to be one of the pillars of the firm’s investment strategy in the country with several other transactions in the pipeline.

“The acquisition of these NHAI HAM concessions expands our footprint in India, a market where we see huge potential in both the energy and infrastructure sectors. We invest in critical infrastructure in growth markets where governments look to foreign investment to meet that infrastructure demand. Investing in transport systems such as toll roads can lead to more efficient road usage, improved road safety, reduced car idling and pollution, and lead to quicker journeys with lower emissions while increasing connectivity and growth potential,” said Adrian Mucalov, Partner and Head of Long-Life Infrastructure at Actis.

