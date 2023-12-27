Adani Energy Solutions has received the letter of intent to acquire Halvad Transmission from PFC Consulting and it will invest around ₹3,000 crore to build a 7-GW renewable energy evacuation transmission network.

Halvad Transmission was set up as a special purpose vehicle by PFC Consulting to evacuate renewable energy from the Khavda Renewable Energy Park. Adani Energy acquired it through a tariff-based competitive bidding process and will commission it in 24 months on BOOM (Build, Own, Operate, and Maintain) basis.

The company said in a release that it would build, own, operate and maintain the over 301-km transmission project for a period of 35 years.

The project includes setting up of a Halvad switching station with bus reactors and a line-in, line-out of Lakadia-Ahmedabad line at Halvad.

World’s largest RE park

The world’s largest RE park, with a generation capacity of 30,000 MW of green energy, is coming up at Khavda, Gujarat. The Halvad transmission line, part of the national grid, will connect Khavda to Halvad, also in Gujarat.

“The 7-GW project will go a long way in making additional renewable energy available to consumers. We will use the latest technology to commission this project with minimal environmental impact,” said Anil Sardana, MD, Adani Energy Solutions.

With this project, Adani Energy’s network, installed and under-commissioning, goes up to 20,518 ckm and 53,161 MVA of transformation capacity.