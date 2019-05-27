Adani Gas Q4 standalone net profit up 90%

Where are the women in the workplace?
As someone who has been in HR for over 30 years and has worked in many large organisations, I have had a fair ...
The City Gas Distribution (CGD) entity of the Adani Group, Adani Gas Limited (AGL) on Monday reported a sharp jump in the standalone net profit at ₹76 crore for the quarter ended March 2019, up by 90 per cent from ₹40 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.
Company's total standalone income for the quarter stood at ₹506 crore, up from ₹494 crore in the same quarter last year.
At its meeting held on Monday, the Board of Directors recommended dividend of Re 0.25 per equity share of face value of Re 1 each for the financial year 2018-19.
For the fiscal 2018-19, company's standalone net profit stood at ₹229 crore, up by 39 per cent from ₹165 crore in the previous year. Total standalone income for the year stood at ₹1,910 crore, up from ₹1,538 crore last year.
On the operational front, the company won 15 additional Geographical Areas (GA) in the ninth and tenth rounds of bidding for developing CGD networks during the year. While the company along with its joint venture with Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), is now authorised to develop CGD networks in 38 GAs. Along with this, the company is now operational in 13 GAs.
Suresh P Manglani, CEO, AGL, said, "With our growing footprint across the country, AGL is aiming to extend value to many and is taking yet another step towards India’s dream of embracing a better energy mix. We endeavor to utilize our decade-long CGD experience and expertise to be the largest CGD Company in India.”
Adani Gas shares closed 4.92 per cent higher at Rs 142.90 in the Sensex.
As someone who has been in HR for over 30 years and has worked in many large organisations, I have had a fair ...
The focus will be on developing stronger core muscles
Recently, the apex court referred the final decision on the Oxytocin case to a larger Bench
Human genome editing registry: WHO approves first phaseA World Health Organization expert advisory committee ...
The Sensex and the Nifty moved sideways last week and could remain range-bound
Prospects look good, thanks to higher price realisations and lower cost of imported gas
Make sure the benefits outweigh the cost
The fund has outperformed its benchmark over one- , three- and five-year periods
Stand-up comedy is big business in India, mostly centred in the entertainment capital Mumbai. It is Bengaluru, ...
It’s the 149th birth anniversary of Maria Tecla Artemisia Montessori, an Italian educator after whom the ...
This weekend, I run off to Kerala with my niece from Chennai. We arrive in Coimbatore at 3.15pm, are met by a ...
The courage to break tradition, combined with her love for all things Barmeri, has put the arc lights on the ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Rising fraud has led to the loss of ad dollars and compromised brand safety
BARC’s self-service portal A lot of advertising decisions in India are made basis data provided by audience ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...
Please Email the Editor