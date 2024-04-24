Hindustan Unilever (HUL) reported a dip in net profit and flat revenue growth in the fourth quarter of FY24 with an underlying volume growth of 2 per cent. The FMCG major reported a net profit of ₹2,558 crore in the fourth quarter compared to ₹2,600 crore a year ago. Total income in the quarter was ₹15,441 crore compared to ₹15,375 crore a year ago.

The company reported an EBITDA margin of 23.4 per cent. The home care segment saw a 1 per cent growth with mid single-digit volume growth.

In the full year, the company reported a net profit of ₹10,277 crore compared to ₹10,120 crore a year ago. Revenue rose marginally to ₹62,707 crore from ₹61,092 crore a year ago.

MD and CEO Rohit Jawa said that he was optimistic of consumer demand gradually improving due to normal monsoon and better macroeconomic indicators.