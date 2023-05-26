Adani Green Energy Ltd on Friday said its subsidiary, Adani Wind Energy Kutchh Five Ltd (AWEK5L), formerly known as Adani Green Energy Five Ltd, has commissioned a 130 Megawatt (MW) wind power facility at Kutch in Gujarat.

The plant has a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) of 130 MW with Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) at Rs 2.83 per kWh.

“With the successful commissioning of this plant, AGEL’s operational wind generation capacity has increased to 1,101 MW and its total operational renewable generation capacity has increased to 8,216 MW. This places AGEL’s renewable portfolio on track to reach its vision of 45 GW capacity by 2030,” a company statement said.

The newly-commissioned plant will be managed by Adani Group’s intelligent ‘Energy Network Operation Centre’ (ENOC) platform, which has aided AGEL in achieving superior operational performance of its entire renewables portfolio spread across India.

AGEL shares lost 0.5 per cent to trade at Rs 965.80 on the BSE on Friday.