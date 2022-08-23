Adani Group acquires 29.18% stake in NDTV, to announce an open offer shortly

Adani Group has acquired a stake in news channel NDTV from Vishwa Pradhan Commercial Ltd (VPCL), sources told BusinessLine. After this acquisition, AMG Media Networks, a unit of billionaire Gautam Adani’s conglomerate Adani Enterprises, is likely to announce an open offer for NDTV shares shortly, the sources said.

VPCL has control over RRRP Holdings (a company owned by Radhi and Prannoy Roy) via a loan agreement. RRPR Holdings has a 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV. The Roys who own RRPR had used the company to borrow ₹403 crore from VPCL in 2009 based on a loan agreement, wherein the NDTV shares were placed as collateral. The loan was granted by VPCL to the Roys for a period of 10 years, which ended in 2019. Now, since the loan was not repaid by the Roys to VPCL it gave a right to VPCL to sell RRPR Holdings along with its underlying NDTV stake to any buyer. Hence, VPCL was in talks with Adani Group for a deal, the sources said.

The share price of NDTV was locked in the 5 percent upper circuit on the stock exchanges on Tuesday to close at ₹374. NDTV share price has jumped by 426 per cent in the past one year in anticipation of a deal between VPCL and Adani, the sources said.