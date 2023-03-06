Billionaire Gautum Adani now owns majority stake in the Delhi-based news channel – New Delhi Television Ltd. On Friday, Adani Enterprises, through its indirect subsidiary RRPR Holdings, acquired additional 1.76 crore shares of NDTV for ₹602 crore, from NDTV promoters Radhika and Prannoy Roy. This amounted to a 27.26 per cent stake in the company.

With this transfer of shares, Adani owns 64.71 per cent stake in the company. RRPR was initially a promoter-owned company, which Adani Group’s AMG network acquired in August 2022 by conversion of warrants.

Following the conversion, Adani also announced an open offer buy, after which the group’s holding in the company increased to 37.45 per cent.

Now with the promoter’s transfer of shares, Adani is officially the majority shareholder in the company.