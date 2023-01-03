Adani group said on Tuesday it will raise the amount it pays shareholders of New Delhi Television Ltd who tendered their shares in the recently concluded open offer. This is being done to match what Adani paid to acquire the stake held by NDTV founders.

Shareholders who tendered their shares in the open offer will get an additional ₹48.65 per NDTV share. The open offer was held between November 22 and December 5. Against the offer to buy 1.67 crore shares, or 26 per cent of equity from NDTV’s minority investors for ₹294 a piece, Adani group had received offers for 53.27 lakh shares. The Adani Group also acquired 27.26 per cent equity stake in NDTV from Prannoy Roy and his wife Radhika Roy.

The open offer price is now revised to ₹342.65 per share and matches what Adani paid the Roys.