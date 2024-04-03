IPO-bound food and delivery start-up Swiggy’s Vice-President and Head of Supply Chain Management (SCM) of Swiggy Instamart, Karan Arora, has left the company after a three-and-a-half year stint.

Arora joins a growing list of VPs and senior vice-presidents (SVPs) who have left Swiggy over the past 12 months. Karthik Gurumurthy, SVP and head of Swiggy Instamart; Dale Vaz - CTO; Anuj Rathi, SVP - central revenue and growth; Ashish Lingamneni, VP - marketing; and Dineout co-founder Vivek Kapoor have all stepped down from their respective positions since late last year.

Joining Convenio

Arora will be joining Gurumurthy in building Convenio. In January, Gurumurthy raised $3 million for Convenio from Matrix Partners India and a clutch of angel investors.

“After 3.5 years of building Swiggy Instamart, this exhilarating journey of mine comes to an end. I feel extremely proud to be associated with something that has fostered so much consumer love. Starting with five dark stores, 15,000-sq-ft warehouse, 1,500 SKUs to 500+ dark stores, 2 mn+-sq-ft warehouse space, 10,000+ SKUs, industry-first FnV processing centres and the list doesn’t end, but now when I pause and look back for a moment, I’d like to express my gratitude to folks without whom this wouldn’t have been possible,” he said in his LinkedIn post.

“During his tenure of over 3.5 years with Swiggy, Arora has helped in building Swiggy Instamart. As he embarks on his entrepreneurial journey, we extend our best wishes and full support from the Swiggy team,” the start-up said in a statement.

Pangti, new VP of SCM

Meanwhile, the company has handed over Arora’s responsibilities to Bhupesh Pangti, VP of Supply Chain. Pangti has been with the company since 2021.

The top-level exits come at a time when the company is prepping up for its IPO. In January, Swiggy downsized its team by nearly 350-400 employees as part of a restructuring move to cut costs, reported businessline.