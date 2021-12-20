Adani Transmission subsidiary completes laying of 857-circuit-km transmission line in UP

Scaling the population peak in India
Ghatampur Transmission (GTL), a subsidiary of Adani Transmission (ATL), has completed construction of one of India’s longest intra-State transmission lines of 897 circuit km, the company said on Monday. The development will enhance operational efficiency of Uttar Pradesh’s power system network and benefit Kanpur, Agra, Greater Noida, and Hapur.
The transmission line comprises four 765KV and 400KV bay extensions at Agra, Greater Noida and Hapur. This project has been developed under public-private partnership (PPP) mode on a Build, Own, Operate and Maintain (BOOM) basis. This will provide transmission services to Long-Term Transmission Customers (LTTC) with 35 years of runway ahead, ATL said in a statement.
“Completion of this large project even during the pandemic is a significant achievement. This project will improve reliability, operational efficiency and robustness of UP’s power system network. This will also strengthen the resolve towards ‘24x7 Power for all’, a joint initiative of the Central and State governments,” Anil Sardana, MD & CEO, ATL, said.
The project was approved by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) during its Standing Committee meeting on power system planning in India’s northern region. It will evacuate power from 3x660 MW Ghatampur TPS owned by the Neyveli Uttar Pradesh Power (a joint venture of Neyveli Lignite Corporation and Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam) and will also strengthen UP’s transmission network.
The project includes 765KV S/C Ghatampur-Hapur transmission line of 411 km, which is one of the longest High Voltage Alternating Current (HVAC) transmission line in the country. It will connect the Ghatampur TPS (Central UP) to 765/400KV Hapur Substation (in Western UP).
Once operational, the Ghatampur thermal generation power plant is expected to generate 14,000 million units (MU) of energy every year. ATL will play a key role in evacuation of electricity from this thermal power plant through five DISCOMs to several parts of the State.
