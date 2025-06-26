The Airline Users Rights and Grievances Redressal Forum (AURGRF) has submitted a memorandum to the Civil Aviation Minister calling for the immediate adoption of ICAO’s revised compensation limits under the Montreal Convention 1999 (MC99).

The 1999 Montreal Convention, framed by ICAO and IATA, established a uniform global liability standard that applies equally to domestic and international airline operations worldwide.

The ICAO has updated the MC99 compensation limits, which took effect from December 2024 reflect updated limits for airline liability in case of passenger harm or service failures.

Under the updated MC99, the compensation limits have been revised as follows: To death or serious injury — 151,880 SDR ($202,500); passenger delay to 6,303 SDR ($8,400); baggage loss/damage/delay to 1,519 SDR ($2,000) and cargo loss/damage: 26 SDR/kg ($35/kg).

Biji Eapen, president AURGRF urged the government to ratify ICAO’s updated MC99 limits without delay by amending the 2019 Air Passengers Rights Rules to reflect international standards and ensure equal compensation protection for all passengers, regardless of route or carrier type. This is a pivotal moment for India to align with global best practices and demonstrate leadership in passenger rights through timely, transparent, and compassionate reform, he said.

The tragedy in Ahmedabad which claimed 241 lives on board and over 30 on the ground, including students in a nearby hostel, underscores the urgent need to strengthen passenger protections and establish consistent and fair airline liability across both international and domestic sectors, he added.

While the 2019 Air Passengers Rights Charter was a positive move, AURGRF pointed out major gaps in consistency. Compensation varies depending on whether a flight is international or domestic. For death or serious injury, international passengers may receive up to 113,100 SDR, while domestic cases are limited to ₹20 lakh. Baggage claims are capped at 1,131 SDR internationally but only ₹20,000 domestically. For cargo loss or damage, the limit is 19 SDR per kg internationally, compared to just ₹350 per kg on domestic flights.

These discrepancies create confusion, weaken accountability, and undermine consumer confidence, he said.

MC99 also allows for additional compensation if negligence is proven. Given that Indian carriers frequently operate the same aircraft across both domestic and international routes and participate in code-sharing with foreign airlines, a unified regulatory framework is both logical and essential, Eapen said.

Published on June 26, 2025