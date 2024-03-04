After acquiring Capital Foods and Organic India, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) maker Tata Consumer Products Limited (TCPL) is open to more acquisitions. According to a top company executive, the company will focus on new acquisitions that offer operational value to TCPL.

Meanwhile, the company has set a target to integrate its newest acquisitions, Capital Foods (₹5,100 crore) and Organic India (₹1,900 crore), into the business within 100 days.

“We are in the process of integrating Capital Foods and Organic India, which is substantial and amounts to a total of ₹7,000. From an operational perspective, there is no reason that we will not look for acquisitions. We remain disciplined. We have to define the criteria, which is that it should be worthwhile, and we will pursue it. We will not be running away because of the price, as long as the acquisitions meet the criteria; we have the position to continue with it,” said Ajit Krishnakumar, COO of Tata Consumer Products Ltd to businessline.

The Mumbai-headquartered company announced the acquisition of both companies on January 12. The company stated that categories the companies operate in are growing at a rate of 15 to 20 per cent compared to their base categories. TCPL will also be integrating the three manufacturing plants of Capital Foods into its manufacturing facilities. Earlier, the company acquired Bengaluru-based Kottaram Agro Foods.

“We have platforms that we are interested in that include pantry and mini meals. We have also talked about proteins. We have defined our interests for several reasons which start with what brands will work, distribution strategy etc. We want to grow and will tap into opportunities. It could be a mix of inorganic and organic growth,” added Ajit Krishnakumar.

The company’s total distribution reach is 3.9 million outlets in India, while it has direct reach to 1.5 million outlets.

TCPL plans to operate a dedicated pharma distribution network with Organic India’s product offeringsz, including capsules with Tulsi, ashwagandha, and Triphala. Its in-house products include GoFit plant proteins and Soulfull products that the company plans on selling in pharmacies.