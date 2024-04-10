Piramal Pharma has forayed into the men’s personal grooming segment with its BOHEM product range.

This included a hair removal spray, a beard growth oil, and an underarm roll-on, the company said, adding that BOHEM drew from ‘Bohemian’ signifying unconventional identity or lifestyle.

Nitish Bajaj, Chief Executive with the company’s Consumer Products Division, said, “Men’s grooming spends now constitute almost 11 percent of the entire grooming category, shaping a market ripe for innovation.”

Piramal Pharma has been growing its power brand Lacto Calamine, focused on oily skincare, and the launch of BOHEM aligns with this strategy. The product range would be expanded to include face washes, serums, and shower gels, each designed to meet the diverse needs of modern men, the company said.

Piramal Pharma’s consumer products division comprises over 30 over-the-counter products, and aims to be among the top three OTC product companies in India.