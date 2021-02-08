Agarwal Packers and Movers sees renewed traction

Logistics major Agarwal Packers and Movers is seeing gradual increase in demand for relocation services as the culture of work from anywhere slowly takes root across various sectors.

With economic revival gaining pace, the company is confident that the year would bring good stability to the realty sector. Measures taken by both Central and State governments, such as slashing stamp duty on registration of new houses and reduction in premiums on new projects of builders, are yielding positive results, it said.

Budget homes in on affordable housing

Home sales up

Anjani Kumar Agarwal, CEO, said the government initiative has resulted in increase in new home registrations across the country.

“This is clearly a good sign for us as it increases the need for relocation services from rented apartments or houses to own houses,” he said.

As per a recent ICRA report, home sales across the top eight cities rose 7 per cent in the December quarter. The company expects the packers and movers sector to revive with the support of emerging trends.

Amid pandemic, Chennai realty market fared better

Renewed activity is being observed amongst defence, banking, insurance, Central and State government employees and this will result in pent-up demand from across these segments during the current year, said Agarwal.

The company’s recent campaign #Bade Bhaiya Matlab Agarwal Packers and Movers has helped it reach 10 million potential customers, he said.