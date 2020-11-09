AGI glaspac begins work on new plant; expects 18% topline growth by FY23

AGI glaspac, a leading global manufacturer of integrated container-glass, has inaugurated its new plant and announced that with the manufacturing of speciality glass, the company foresees topline growth of not less than 15-18 per cent by 2022-23.

The company, last week, raised an investment of ₹220 crore to manufacture special glass for premium segments, such as cosmetics, perfumery, personal care, carbonated water and high-end spirits. These special glasses require an additional layer of printing decoration, design and detailing work. AGI glaspac aims to attract further investment to complete the work.

For the printing, design and decoration of the speciality glass, AGI glaspac plans to engage with start-ups.

The company has been serving its clients in the liquor, wine, food, chemicals and pharma industries worldwide with commercial and Type-1 glass for over 40 years. The addition of clear speciality glass to its portfolio will add a new customer segment to its portfolio.

Rajesh Khosla, President & CEO of AGI glaspac, said, “The pandemic has resulted in geopolitical disengagement with certain countries. It will leave the glass industry with a huge void and a shortfall of suppliers or importers in the future. We believe that it is a huge opportunity for Indian manufacturers and start-ups for various industries to increase exports and reduce imports. It is a golden opportunity to raise the bar in the international markets for the ‘Made-in-India’ products. AGI glaspac’s entry in the new segment of manufacturing speciality glass is a strategic decision. It will allow us to cater to the much-expected rise in the global demand after the pandemic subsides.”

The first phase of investment of ₹220 crore will go towards four levels of expenses — civil construction of the plant, machinery and a new furnace, utilities and finally a new team for the development of the newly-launched AGI Speciality-Glass Division. The company will engage more than 4,600 people, including direct and indirect employees. The total strength of the team is 14,700, which should grow to 19,300 by end 2022.

KT Rama Rao, Telangana Industry Minister, tweeted, “Happy to welcome new investments from the HSIL Group into its glass business AGI glaspac, along with plastic pipes business. Many thanks to good friend and Managing Director of HSIL Limited Sandeep Somany for his continued support towards the Telangana state.”

Early this year, the company had announced a geographical expansion with an estimated investment of ₹700 crore in the eastern part of India. However, due to the pandemic, the expansion plans have been put on hold.

AGI glaspac, the packaging products division of HSIL Ltd, was etablished in 1972. It is one of the leading container-glass manufacturers in the country. It has two facilities, one at Hyderabad and the other at Bhongir, Telangana. The company manufactures high-quality glass containers to meet the stringent and demanding quality standards of the packaging needs of the food, pharmaceuticals, soft drinks, spirits, beer, wine and other industries. It has an in-house design studio, mould manufacturing and applied ceramic labelling (ACL) facilities.

With the Hyderabad and Bhongir facilities put together, AGI melts around 1,600 tonnes of glass per day. It has four furnaces.

Apart from the host of the multinationals that comprise a part of AGI’s Indian market, it has a large customer base in North America, Europe, Africa and the APAC regions.