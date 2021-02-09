Companies

Agility Venture to invest in 30 tech start-ups this year

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on February 09, 2021 Published on February 09, 2021

Plans to launch venture capital fund in September

Agility Venture Partners will invest in about 30 technology start-ups in 2021, even as the angel investors’ network is gearing up to launch its own venture capital fund as early as September. The fund has earmarked a corpus of ₹15-22.5 crore for investment this year.

The New Delhi-based fund intends to invest anywhere ₹50-75 lakh in early-stage businesses across education, technology, healthcare, e-commerce, gaming, automobiles, electric vehicles, robotics, agri-tech and manufacturing among others.

“In the past seven months, we’ve invested ₹5.5 crore in seven companies. We aim to add start-ups with an average ticket size of ₹50-75 lakh and are scouting aggressively for the same,” said Dhianu Das, Co-founder at Agility Venture Partners.

Agility Venture Partners is backed by a group of 350 investors spread across five chapters in India. The network in the process of launching four more chapters in Canada, Singapore, Australia and the UK.

“We will capture the market by storm, guiding these mavericks to success through guidance and consultations,” said Prashant Narang, Co-founder at Agility Venture Partners.

Agility had earlier raised about ₹7 crore for brands such as Power Gummies, Vanity Wagon and CivilCops.

startups
